Wofford starts fast, runs past VMI for a 34-16 victory

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for two touchdowns and RJ Khayo returned a punt 79 yards for a score and Wofford kept VMI winless in Southern Conference play, posting a 34-16 victory Saturday.

Jimmy Weirick fired a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Djete midway through the first quarter to open the scoring and Ingram raced 19 yards for his first score less than two minutes later. Three minutes later, Khayo scored to give the Terriers a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Bridger Jones kicked field goals from 30 and 41 yards and Ingram scored on a 5-yard run for Wofford (3-7, 3-4).

Seth Morgan hit Isaiah Lemmond for a 52-yard touchdown just before halftime to get the Keydets (1-9, 0-7) within two scores, 24-10.

Morgan completed 21 of 38 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown with an interception for VMI.

Kyle Parsons gained 112 yards on 18 carries and Ingram added 77 yards on 16 carries to lead Wofford.

