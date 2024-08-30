Wofford scores 10 points in the 4th quarter to beat Gardner-Webb 21-20 in a season opener

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Ingram ran for a 7-yard touchdown to cap a long scoring drive in the fourth quarter and Bridger Jones added a 45-yard field goal late to help Wofford beat Gardner-Webb 21-20 in the season opener for both teams. Ingram scored with 13:10 left to cap a 10-play, 83-yard drive that pulled the Terriers within 20-18. Jay Billingsley’s field-goal attempt for Gardner-Webb was blocked before Jones’ field goal with 5:50 remaining. Jones also made a 47-yarder in the second quarter. Amari Odom was 22-of-35 passing for 260 yards with a touchdown for Wofford.

