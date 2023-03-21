Wofford promotes Dwight Perry to men’s basketball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford has made Dwight Perry its full-time basketball coach after he led the team when Jay McAuley took a leave of absence and later resigned last December. The school announced the hire Tuesday. Perry finished out the season and helped the Terriers go 17-16. The victories included a win at Texas A&M last December. The Terriers advanced to the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals. Perry had spent the previous three seasons on McAuley’s staff.

