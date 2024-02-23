Wofford names UNC Charlotte’s Scott Kull as its new athletic director

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford has named University of North Carolina at Charlotte athletic administrator Scott Kull as its new athletic director. The school announced the hire Friday, saying Kull will begin his duties on April 1. Besides UNC Charlotte, Kull has worked in athletic administration with Utah, South Florida, Florida State and TCU. Kull will replace longtime athletic director Richard Johnson, who announced his retirement this past September. Wofford has 20 NCAA Division I programs and is part of the Southern Conference. It’s football team competes in the FCS.

