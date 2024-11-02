Wofford ends 9-game skid against Samford with 17-13 win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram scored rushing touchdowns and Wofford ended a nine-game losing streak to Samford, spoiling the Bulldogs’ homecoming with a 17-13 win. Ingram’s 1-yard dive gave the Terriers a 14-13 lead and Devery Cagle added a 38-yard field goal with 3:42 to play. The Bulldogs then marched 51 yards to the Wofford 25 before Jalen Marshall, who had a game-high 11 tackles, tipped a 4th-and-3 pass at the line of scrimmage with 36 seconds left. Wilson Beaverstock had a 36-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the second quarter for a 10-7 Samford lead at the half and he added a 30-yarder in the third quarter to push the lead to 13-7. However, he missed a 42-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Quincy Crittendon was 31 of 41 for 242 yards for Samford.

