Wofford basketball gets probation, former coach McAuley given 2-year penalty for overworking players

SPARTANBUG, S.C. (AP) — The NCAA has placed Wofford’s men’s basketball on probation for a year. The governing body found Wofford failed to monitor the program when former coach Jay McAuley regularly made players participate in team activities on days off. Wofford, McAuley and the NCAA reached a negotiated settlement that was released Friday. McAuley agreed to a two-year show-cause order. Should he return to college coaching while the order is in effect, the school would have to suspend him for 15 games. Wofford’s president became aware of the violations in December 2022 when players sent a letter saying they would no longer play for McAuley.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.