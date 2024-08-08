WNBA’s Toronto expansion seeks fan ideas for team name, colors

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s new WNBA team has issued a “call for inspiration” to its fans for suggestions on a team name, colors and identity. The idea of fans helping pick a name has been a trendy way for new professional sports teams to engage with their communities. The NHL’s Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Seattle expansions have all had fans help with naming, so too did the WNBA’s Golden State Valkyries. A group of designers and advisers will review the contributions to develop a shortlist of options. The final name will be chosen by team and league leadership by the end of the year.

