WNBA’s Connecticut Sun hopes to rise again with new players and coach, despite key roster losses

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lost in the 2022 WNBA Finals and then lost its coach, best player and point guard in the offseason. But the despite those departures, the team hopes to compete for what would be the franchise’s first championship. The Sun will be led by All-Star Alyssa Thomas and returning veterans Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Hiedeman. The team added talent, including former long-time Atlanta guard Tiffany Hayes. But former league MVP Jonquel Jones left to join New York Liberty. Curt Miller, who led the Sun to two WNBA Finals in his seven-year tenure as coach and general manager, departed for Los Angeles and took with him veteran guard Jasmine Thomas. The Sun added new coach Stephanie White, a former WNBA star and coach of the Indiana Fever.

