WNBA to use charter flights full time in upcoming season, addressing player safety concerns

The WNBA announced it will use league-wide charter flights on a full-time basis for the first time this season. The charters will begin at the start of the regular season. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the league has been working to build a model that will support charter flights for the long term. Players have said using charter flights would address years of safety concerns. It means no more long security lines, bodyguards in public spaces, cramped legroom or layovers for the professional athletes who have been lobbying for better travel long before Caitlin Clark brought increased interest to the league.

