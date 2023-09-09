WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd signs contract extension with Seattle Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Storm have signed All-Star guard Jewell Loyd to a multi-year contract extension as she wraps up the best season of her career. Terms of the deal were not announced but will keep one of Seattle’s pillars with the franchise as it continues a rebuild following the departure of Breanna Stewart and retirement of Sue Bird. With one game left in the regular season, Loyd has already set a franchise record for points scored in a season. She’s leads the league averaging a career-best 24.6 points per game heading into Sunday’s finale against Los Angeles. She’s scored at least 30 points 12 times this season, including a 41-point game against Minnesota in late June.

