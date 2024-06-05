WNBA rescinds second technical foul that was assessed to Angel Reese

The WNBA announced that it’s rescinded the second technical foul on Chicago rookie Angel Reese that occurred with 2:31 left in the loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Reese was thrown out of the game after receiving two technical fouls following a brief interaction with official Charles Watson. The rookie forward appeared to say something to Watson and then quickly waved her hand. Head official Maj Forsberg said in a pool report that Reese’s technical fouls were for “disrespectfully addressing” the official and then for “waving her hand in dismissal.” Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

