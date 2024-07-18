WNBA players’ union head concerned league is being undervalued in new media deal

PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA players’ union head Terri Jackson is concerned the league is being undervalued with the $2.2 billion over 11 years it will receive as part of the NBA’s recently approved media rights deals. The NBA’s Board of Governors approved that league’s next media rights deals with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video at its meeting Tuesday, moving the league one giant step closer to finalizing the 11-year agreements that will be worth about $76 billion. A person familiar with the deal confirmed to The Associated Press that the WNBA would receive about $200 million a year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night because no official announcement has been made. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

