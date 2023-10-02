WNBA officially approves Tom Brady’s ownership stake in the Aces

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady runs on the field during halftime ceremonies held to honor him at an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The WNBA’s owners officially approved retired quarterback Tom Brady’s bid Monday to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Aces. Brady and the Aces announced March 23 he purchased a minority share in the club, No specific information was provided. League approval appeared to be a formality because WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement praising the acquisition. Las Vegas hopes to repeat its league championship when the Aces open a best-of-five series Sunday against the New York Liberty.

