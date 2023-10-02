WNBA officially approves Tom Brady’s ownership stake in the Aces

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The WNBA’s owners officially approved retired quarterback Tom Brady’s bid Monday to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Aces. Brady and the Aces announced March 23 he purchased a minority share in the club, No specific information was provided. League approval appeared to be a formality because WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement praising the acquisition. Las Vegas hopes to repeat its league championship when the Aces open a best-of-five series Sunday against the New York Liberty.

