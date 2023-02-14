WNBA League Pass to show Athletes Unlimited basketball games

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA League Pass will show 25 of the 30 games played by Athletes Unlimited Basketball. The AU season will feature 44 players competing on four teams with a weekly draft each week to choose teams. The first draft will be on Sunday. There are more than a dozen current WNBA players in the league, including Natasha Cloud, Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray and Jordin Canada. Play begins Feb. 23 and runs until March 25. All games will be played in Dallas.

