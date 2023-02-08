WNBA investigating Aces over bullying allegations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA is investigating former Las Vegas player Dearica Hamby’s allegations that the Aces bullied and manipulated her for being pregnant, the league said in a statement. It was the first time the league acknowledged publicly it was looking into the situation. The players’ union had pushed for an inquiry into whether Hamby’s rights under the league’s 2020 labor agreement were violated, as well as state and federal laws. The investigation also includes looking into allegations that the Aces circumvented the salary cap by making under-the-table payments to players according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

