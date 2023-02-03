WNBA free agent Azurá Stevens signs with Los Angeles

Azurá Stevens is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks. The 6-foot-6 forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career. She was drafted by Dallas in 2018. Chicago is replacing Stevens with free-agent center Elizabeth Williams, who has been a dominant defensive player. Seattle is signing Sami Whitcomb and Kia Nurse a few days after losing Breanna Stewart to New York as a free agent. Big-name free agents still out there include Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, who are both expected to stay with the Phoenix Mercury.

