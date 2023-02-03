WNBA free agent Azurá Stevens signs with Los Angeles

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Chicago Sky's Azura Stevens dribbles the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on July 20, 2022, in Chicago. Stevens is heading west, signing with the Los Angeles Sparks the team announced Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Rex Arbogast]

Azurá Stevens is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks. The 6-foot-6 forward won a WNBA title with the Chicago Sky in 2021 and has averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in her career. She was drafted by Dallas in 2018. Chicago is replacing Stevens with free-agent center Elizabeth Williams, who has been a dominant defensive player. Seattle is signing Sami Whitcomb and Kia Nurse a few days after losing Breanna Stewart to New York as a free agent. Big-name free agents still out there include Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, who are both expected to stay with the Phoenix Mercury.

