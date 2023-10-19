WNBA fines Liberty for breaking media access rules following championship loss to the Aces

The WNBA fined the New York Liberty $25,000 after some of their players declined media interviews following the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Aces in the clinching game of the league finals. Liberty players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney also were fined $2,000 each by the WNBA for turning down media requests for interviews. The Aces were not fined for violating league policy. WNBA rules state each team’s coach and two players must attend the postgame news conference and additional players requested by the media are required to be available in a different location.

