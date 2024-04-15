WNBA fashionistas expected to showcase their styles at the draft with spotlight on women’s hoops

Caitlin Clark. Cameron Brink. Kamilla Cordoso. Angel Reese.

All will step into the glaring spotlight of Monday night’s WNBA’s draft having faced the challenge essentially every woman can identify with: Wearing just the right outfit for a special occasion.

When a woman finds what she wants, it’s not a question of whether alterations are needed, but how much. The taller the woman, the bigger the challenge.

This draft, thanks to Clark and others, more people should be watching than ever before.

“There’s never been a bigger spotlight on women’s basketball, thanks in large part to players like Caitlin Clark, and coaches like Dawn Staley,” Rose Minutaglio, ELLE senor editor of features and special projects, wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

That makes it the perfect time to make a fashionable splash.

“With more eyes on the league, players recognize the opportunity to showcase their personalities through their style,” Minutaglio said. “Because of glaring pay discrepancies, fashion partnerships and brand sponsorships will continue to play a big role for female athletes.”

Staley and her South Carolina Gamecocks’ victory over Clark and Iowa for the women’s national championship game outdrew the men in television ratings, and this is shaping up to be the WNBA’s most-watched draft.

The 6-foot-1 Clark will be joined in New York by the 6-7 Cordoso, 6-5 Brink and 6-3 Reese, among others. They’ve been busy since the NCAA Tournament too, especially Clark who made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Clark wouldn’t tip her hand Sunday about what she’s wearing Monday night, saying it’s always tough picking out what to wear. Luckily, she has had people helping her prepare.

“I haven’t had to do it all myself, so it’s been a little less stressful,” Clark said.

Finding glam looks off the rack can be a challenge for most women.

Being tall, however, actually can be an advantage and not a hinderance for WNBA players. Models who grace the runways during fashion week and the covers of fashion magazines also stand at least 6 feet and taller.

The league’s own growing popularity in recent years also has helped.

“Players are also starting to work directly with designers, who help outfit them, and stylists, who focus on game-day drip,” Minutaglio wrote.

This will be only the second WNBA draft with fans in attendance, and 1,000 tickets sold out in February to attend Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Fans got to attend the 2016 draft at the Mohegan Sun when former UConn All-American Breanna Stewart was the top pick.

Shakira Austin, the third overall pick in 2022 by the Washington Mystics, understands the angst Clark and others face. While the 6-5 center was playing in college at Mississippi, Austin was forced to be creative as she struggled to find pants that fit or any clothing that fit her style.

So she got busy with a sewing machine and became her own designer. Now that Austin is in the pros, she’s a fashionista tapping into her creativity doing more than just pants, leggings and shirts. Austin told the AP earlier this year that it’s a great time to dive into both modeling and clothing design.

She sees no reason to wait until her playing career is over.

“I’ve always wanted my own brand, and I think this time right now allows me to really build off that and also collab with different brands and talk to people who add their own styles,” Austin said.

On her way to becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, Clark was surprised by designer Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband Kyle plays for NFC champion San Francisco in the NFL. She created a puffer vest with Clark’s No. 22 in Iowa black and gold, putting the player in select company with the likes of entertainer Taylor Swift.

Minutaglio said several brands work with female athletes with Glossier and SKIMS teaming up with the WNBA specifically. She noted sports brands like PUMA, Adidas, and NIKE all work with women in basketball.

“What’s interesting is we’re seeing players and teams branch out into high-fashion, wearing Dior and Louis Vuitton and Gucci,” Minutaglio said.

Staley herself was decked out on the sideline of the title game in Louis Vuitton from her silver jacket down to her sneakers, grabbing attention for her look far beyond the sports pages. Minutaglio noted New York-based women’s wear brand M.M. LaFleur has a multi-year deal with the New York Liberty.

“I wrote a story for ELLE in 2022 predicting the rise of WNBA game-day fashion, and since then, the looks just keep getting better and better,” Minutaglio wrote. “The fashion set is excited to see where it goes from here.”

___

AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg contributed to this report. ___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.