WNBA expansion franchise Golden State hires Ohemaa Nyanin as its general manager

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — WNBA Golden State has named Ohemaa Nyanin as the team’s general manager. Nyanin will oversee all basketball operations, inclusive of roster construction, team building and player development. She will report to Warriors co-executive chairman and CEO Joe Lacob and will begin her tenure with the team next week. Lacob says “Ohemaa is the perfect fit to lead our WNBA basketball operations as we prepare for our inaugural season in 2025.” Nyanin joins WNBA Golden State from the New York Liberty, where she spent more than five years in a variety of capacities, most recently as the team’s assistant general manager.

