WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert excited about league’s new media rights deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The WNBA has the framework in place for a $2.2 billion, 11-year media rights deal as part of the NBA’s massive, recently approved deal. WNBA players union executive director Terri Jackson has expressed concerns about the league being undervalued in the NBA’s $76 billion deal approved by its board of governors earlier this week, but Commissioner Cathy Engelbert believes all sides will be happy once it’s completed. The players union may not be thrilled with the valuation of the WNBA’s next media rights deal, but it is a huge leap from the previous package. The WNBA’s current media deal is valued at about $60 million per year and is set to expire after the 2025 season. The NBA, which owns about 60% of the WNBA, has negotiated the new deals.

