WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, Aces to play exhibition against Puerto Rico at her college arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — WNBA champion and MVP A’ja Wilson will return to play at her college arena when the Las Vegas Aces take on the Puerto Rico national team in an exhibition at South Carolina on May 11. Wilson played four years with the Gamecocks, helping them to two Final Four appearances and the 2017 national title. She was a three-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and there’s a statue of her outside the building to honor her achievements. Wilson and the Aces have won the past two league championships. Wilson has won league MVP in 2020 and 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.