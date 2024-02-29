WNBA champion A’ja Wilson, Aces to play exhibition against Puerto Rico at her college arena

By The Associated Press
FILE - South Carolina basketball fans wait outside Colonial Life Arena near a statue of A'ja Wilson before a women's second-round college basketball game against South Florida in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. WNBA champion A'ja Wilson is coming back to the South Carolina when the Las Vegas Aces play Puerto Rico's national team in an exhibition game on May 11, 2024 (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Rayford]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — WNBA champion and MVP A’ja Wilson will return to play at her college arena when the Las Vegas Aces take on the Puerto Rico national team in an exhibition at South Carolina on May 11. Wilson played four years with the Gamecocks, helping them to two Final Four appearances and the 2017 national title. She was a three-time Southeastern Conference player of the year and there’s a statue of her outside the building to honor her achievements. Wilson and the Aces have won the past two league championships. Wilson has won league MVP in 2020 and 2022.

