WNBA All-Star Allisha Gray wins Athletes Unlimited individual title

DALLAS (AP) — Allisha Gray won the Athletes Unlimited championship a year after finishing fourth in her debut, outscoring Texan Odyssey Sims in the four-week event in Dallas. The 2023 WNBA All-Star finished with 6,918 points. That’s 872 more than Sims, a former Dallas-area high school standout who went on to a decorated career at Baylor. Athletes Unlimited awards individual titles in a league that forms new teams each week. The softball event is next, set for June in Wichita, Kansas. Gray averaged a league-leading 29.1 points in 12 games.

