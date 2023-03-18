WKU hires Texas A&M-CC’s Steve Lutz to coach Hilltoppers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Western Kentucky has hired Steve Lutz as the Hilltoppers’ head coach. It ends a quick national search just a week after Rick Stansbury stepped down. Lutz guided Texas A&M-Corpus Christi past Southeast Missouri State 75-71 this week for its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory in a First Four matchup of No. 16 seeds. The Islanders fell 96-75 to overall No. 1 seed Alabama in the first round. He is 47-23 lifetime after two seasons at TAMUCC, including 24-11 this year. He also had automatic NCAA Tournament berths both times after winning the Southland Conference Tournament championship.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.