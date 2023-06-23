Wizards, Pacers exchange lottery picks: Coulibaly to Washington, Walker to Indiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards moved up one spot in the NBA draft when they swapped lottery picks with the Indiana Pacers. Washington ended up with Bilal Coulibaly of France. The Pacers had the No. 7 pick and Washington was at No. 8. But after Indiana took Coulibaly and the Wizards selected Jarace Walker of Houston, Commissioner Adam Silver announced the teams were exchanging the picks in a trade to be finalized later. Coulibaly spent the past season with Boulogne-Levallois of the French league. That’s the same team as top overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.