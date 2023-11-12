Wizards G Delon Wright has sprained knee, will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards say backup guard Delon Wright has a sprained left knee and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. The team says the injury will be treated “conservatively” after Wright was hurt in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s loss to Charlotte. The 31-year-old Wright has averaged 17.6 minutes and 5.0 points per game this season. Washington plays at Brooklyn on Sunday.

