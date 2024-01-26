Wizards fall again after coaching change, 123-108 to Jazz

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz beat Washington 123-108 on Thursday night, spoiling Brian Keefe’s debut as interim coach after Wes Unseld Jr. was moved to the Wizards’ front office. The Wizards announced earlier in the day that Unseld was out as coach midway through his third season with the team. Washington dropped to 7-37. It has lost six in a row and 12 of 13. John Collins added 22 points and 16 rebounds to help Utah snap a three-game losing streak. Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson each had 19 points and Collin Sexton added 11. Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 26 points.

