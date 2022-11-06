Wizards’ Beal enters health and safety protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ game at Charlotte. The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday. The team says he will return when he is cleared under current NBA guidelines. Beal is averaging 21.6 points through nine games so far this season for Washington. After Sunday night’s game at Memphis, the Wizards are at Charlotte on Monday night before hosting Dallas on Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.