Witt prepares for Royals to take on New York at Yankee Stadium by watching Jeter videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Happy to be on track for an AL Division Series matchup against the Yankees, Bobby Witt Jr. streamed YouTube on the train ride from Baltimore to New York to watch some Derek Jeter highlights of postseasons past. A year removed from a 106-loss season, the wild-card Royals face the AL-best Yankees in a best-of-five series starting Saturday night, a renewal of passion-filled playoffs of 1976-78 and ’80. Hall of Famer George Brett, a Royals star from back then, says: “This isn’t a series, this is war.”

