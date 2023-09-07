Witness alerted police to physical altercation between Julio Urías and woman outside MLS stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arrest report says Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was taken into custody after someone saw a physical altercation between a man and a woman outside a Major League Soccer stadium and contacted police. The report by Department of Public Safety says its officers were patrolling outside BMO Stadium in south Los Angeles after the soccer match when they were contacted by someone, who wasn’t publicly identified. DPS officers talked to the individuals involved and determined a physical altercation had occurred. They arrested Urías on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or coinhabitant.

