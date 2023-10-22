Without Van Dyke, Miami rallies and stuns Clemson 28-20 in double OT thriller

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Ajay Allen got the go-ahead score on a 3-yard run in the second overtime, and shorthanded Miami ended the game on a fourth-down stop to stun Clemson 28-20 on Saturday night. Emory Williams, playing in place of injured Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, completed 24 of 33 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes. Williams engineered two scoring drives in the fourth to erase a 17-7 deficit. Cade Klubnik connected with Jake Briningstool on a pair of touchdown passes for Clemson.

