Without Mourinho, 10-man Roma loses 4-3 to Sassuolo

MILAN (AP) — Roma has lost 4-3 at home to Sassuolo in a miserable weekend so far for teams chasing the Champions League qualifying spots from Serie A. Armand Laurienté scored twice for Sassuolo before Nicola Zalewski pulled one back. Roma defender Marash Kumbulla was sent off for violent conduct at the end of the first half and Domenico Berardi converted the resulting penalty. Paulo Dybala got 10-man Roma back into the match at the start of the second half but Andrea Pinamonti all but sealed the result with 15 minutes remaining. Roma coach José Mourinho was serving the first of a two-match ban.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.