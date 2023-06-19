Without Messi, Argentina labors to 2-0 win over Indonesia in friendly

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Argentina struggled to create chances without Lionel Messi in the team as it labored to a 2-0 win over Indonesia in a friendly, with both goals coming from defensive-minded players. Holding midfielder Leandro Paredes scored a long-range opener in the first half just as the team was growing frustrated at its inability to break down a team ranked 149th in the world. Tottenham defender Cristian Romero added the second soon after the break. Messi scored in a 2-1 win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday but was allowed to return home early by coach Lionel Scaloni in order to rest. The 35-year-old Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in July.

