Without injured star, K-State continues its climb to program-best No. 2 in AP Top 25

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
FILE - Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie talks with Emilee Ebert (24) Rebekah Dallinger (14) and Serena Sundell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Colin E. Braley]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has climbed to a program-best No. 2 in the AP Top 25 this week, despite playing the last few games without star forward Ayoka Lee. She had surgery earlier this month to repair a small fracture in her ankle. Lee is expected back sometime in February. But in the meantime, the Wildcats have run their winning streak to 14 games to match a school record, and it would be 15 if it included a forfeiture by TCU for not having enough players. The only loss Kansas State has through 21 games came to Caitlin Clark and No. 3 Iowa in November.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.