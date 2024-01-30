Without injured star, K-State continues its climb to program-best No. 2 in AP Top 25

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has climbed to a program-best No. 2 in the AP Top 25 this week, despite playing the last few games without star forward Ayoka Lee. She had surgery earlier this month to repair a small fracture in her ankle. Lee is expected back sometime in February. But in the meantime, the Wildcats have run their winning streak to 14 games to match a school record, and it would be 15 if it included a forfeiture by TCU for not having enough players. The only loss Kansas State has through 21 games came to Caitlin Clark and No. 3 Iowa in November.

