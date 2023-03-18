Without Brink, Stanford reaches 2nd round of March Madness

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 17 points and six rebounds for a top-seeded Stanford team missing star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug, and the Cardinal advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by beating 16th-seeded Sacred Heart 92-49.Freshman Talana Lepolo dished out seven assists in her NCAA debut as Stanford advances to the second round Sunday against the winner of Friday’s second game between No. 8 seed Ole Miss and ninth-seeded Gonzaga. Freshman Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Sacred Heart.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.