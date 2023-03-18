Without Brink, Stanford reaches 2nd round of March Madness

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 17 points and six rebounds for a top-seeded Stanford team missing star Cameron Brink because of a stomach bug, and the Cardinal advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament by beating 16th-seeded Sacred Heart 92-49.Freshman Talana Lepolo dished out seven assists in her NCAA debut as Stanford advances to the second round Sunday against the winner of Friday’s second game between No. 8 seed Ole Miss and ninth-seeded Gonzaga. Freshman Ny’Ceara Pryor scored 12 points to lead cold-shooting Sacred Heart.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) drives to the basket against Sacred Heart guard Wil'Lisha Jackson, left, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Stanford forward Francesca Belibi (5) shoots against Sacred Heart center Kelsey Wood (34) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Sacred Heart coach Jessica Mannetti watches during the first half of the team's first-round college basketball game against Stanford in the women's NCAA Tournament in Stanford, Calif., Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
