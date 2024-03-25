Without Bale, Wales has a secret weapon going into its playoff final against Lewandowski and Poland

Wales coach Robert Page seemingly has just one job to do before sending his team out to play Poland in Tuesday’s playoff final for a place at the European Championship. It’s not coming up with a plan to stop Robert Lewandowski. A more urgent focus is keeping one of Wales’ key defenders away from a razor. Wales right back Connor Roberts said he has never lost a game at club level while he has sported a mustache. His first unbeaten run came last season with Burnley as the team cruised to promotion from the second-tier Championship. He is repeating the feat now he has dropped down to the same division to play for Leeds. Page says of Roberts’ mustache: “He’ll be keeping it.”

