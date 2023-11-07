Without a Fight wins 163rd running of Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Irish-bred seven-year-old Without a Fight won the 163rd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Soulcombe and Sheraz over the 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race. The only horse in the race for co-trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman, Without a Fight was ridden by Mark Zahra and weaved its way through the field in the final stages to win by two lengths and the $5.4 million purse. It was Zahra’s second-straight win in the storied race, having won on Gold Trip last year. Pre-race favorite Vauban, trained by Ireland’s Willie Mullins, briefly threatened in the final straight before fading to finish 14th and 13 lengths behind the winner.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.