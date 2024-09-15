Witherspoon’s TD proves the difference in Samford’s 12-7 win over Alabama State

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon’s 1-yard plunge gave Samford the points it needed to edge Alabama State 12-7 on Saturday night for the Bulldogs’ first win of the season. Witherspoon’s TD completed a 13-play, 54-yard drive midway through the third quarter though the Bulldogs (1-2) failed to convert their 2-point run try. Alabama State (1-2) got the ball back with five minutes left on its 20 but lost 8 yards on its final possession. The Hornets took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Marcus Harris II went around right end for a 14-yard TD.

