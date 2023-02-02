Withers’ double-double leads Louisville past Georgia Tech

By The Associated Press
Louisville forward Jae'Lyn Withers (24) drives around Georgia Tech guard Dallan Coleman (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Louisville won 68-58, and Withers scored 19 points and 13 rebounds. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Timothy D. Easley]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jae’ly Withers had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Kamari Lands had 11 points and a big 3-pointer, and Louisville defeated Georgia Tech 68-58 on Wednesday night, for the Cardinals’ first ACC win of the season. Louisville led 33-28 at halftime and Georgia Tech tied it at 45 on a dunk by Ja’von Franklin with 9:26 remaining. The Yellow Jackets never took the lead, making just 2 of 9 shots the rest of the game while the Cardinals finished 6 of 8 from the field. Georgia Tech got within 62-58 on a free throw by Kyle Sturdivant then Lands hit a clutch 3-pointer that put the game in hand as the Cardinals led 65-58 with :43 to go.

