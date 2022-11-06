With World Cup on horizon, Bale comes up big for LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale showed during Saturday’s MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union that he shouldn’t be underestimated going into the World Cup. Bale saw his first action in over a month and delivered a tying goal deep into stoppage time in extra time with his squad a man down. LAFC would go on to capture its first MLS Cup trophy with a 3-0 win in penalty kicks. It was Bale’s third goal with LAFC and his first since Aug. 6 against Real Salt Lake. At 128 minutes, it was also the latest goal scored in MLS’ 27 seasons.

