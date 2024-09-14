With week-old daughter in stands, Zach Penrod debuts after long journey to big leagues

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Penrod’s circuitous journey to the major leagues ended just in time for daughter Noa Mae to attend his debut, though she’ll have to watch the video years from now to learn what she saw. A 27-year-old left-hander who spent parts of three seasons in the independent Pioneer League, Penrod struck out two in a hitless eighth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 7-1 win over the New York Yankees. Noa Mae, who was born on Sept. 5, watched from the arms of her mom, Kyla, in the Yankee Stadium seats.

