With Von Miller and new addition Leonard Floyd, Bills stocking up on former Rams

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Bills are starting to resemble the Los Angeles Rams of the east. The signing of edge rusher Leonard Floyd increases the number of Super Bowl 56-winning Rams to five on Buffalo’s roster. It’s a group headed by Von Miller, who has played a role in recruiting several of his former teammates to come to Buffalo after signing with the Bills last offseason. GM Brandon Beane said the sudden surge of ex-Rams is no coincidence because they bring a winning mentality to a team that’s made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, but fallen short of reaching the title game.

