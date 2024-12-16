With US striker Balogun sidelined, Monaco needs another forward. Kolo Muani could be a solution

With United States striker Folarin Balogun injured, Monaco is in need of more firepower up front. The team has been hit by injuries and is showing signs of fatigue, both in the French league and the Champions League. It has failed to score in its past couple of matches. Monaco has only two forwards available at the moment, Breel Embolo and George Ilenikhena. Monaco coach Adi Hütter said he is looking for an extra striker. Asked whether France forward Randal Kolo Muani could join after being being used sparingly by PSG coach Luis Enrique, Hütter said it could be an option.

