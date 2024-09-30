With two backup tackles and a sprained ankle, Justin Herbert perseveres in the Chargers’ narrow loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert’s numbers weren’t impressive in Los Angeles’ 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The fifth-year quarterback went 16 of 27 for 179 yards with one touchdown pass, thrown on the Chargers’ opening drive. But given the extraordinary degree of difficulty Herbert faced, new Bolts coach Jim Harbaugh could only marvel at his quarterback’s moxie. Herbert incurred a high ankle sprain two weeks ago in Pittsburgh, and it isn’t healed. His offensive line had two backup tackles and a shuffled front going against the defending Super Bowl champions. Herbert tried to take some blame for the line’s six penalties.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.