With trade talks increasing, Okposo, Girgensons shine in what could be their final week with Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and teammate Zemgus Girgensons prefer not discussing whether they’re open to being dealt in the week leading up to the NHL’s trade deadline. If, in fact, these are their final days, the longest-serving players on the Sabres’ roster provided one more reminder of their understated style of leadership and desire to turn the franchise into a winner. Off the ice, they prefer not to become a distraction on a young team attempting to climb back into contention. On the ice, the two helped settle the Sabres by scoring key back-to-back goals in an eventual 7-2 win over Vegas.

