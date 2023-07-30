With trade deadline approaching, Orioles demote RHP Tyler Wells from the rotation to the minors

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have sent right-hander Tyler Wells to Double-A Bowie after three straight shaky starts following the All-Star break. Baltimore selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Norfolk. Optioning Wells to the minors will only fuel speculation that the AL East leaders will add to their rotation before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Baltimore’s starters have had moments of excellence this season, but the position players and bullpen have been the driving forces behind the team’s rise to the American League’s best record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.