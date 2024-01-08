With top pick in the draft and big questions about franchise’s future, Bears are on the clock

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears enter the offseason with the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second year in a row and huge questions about the future of the franchise. Caleb Williams or Drake Maye are there for the taking if the Bears decide to move on from quarterback Justin Fields. It’s also not clear whether coach Matt Eberflus will be back. But the Bears also insisted they laid a winning foundation this season and put themselves in position to contend in the NFC North next year. The Bears finished 7-10 in their second season under Poles and Eberflus after posting a league-worst 3-14 record last year.

