With the interim tag gone, coach Brian Keefe is focused on improvement and development in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards formally introduced Brian Keefe as their new coach at a news conference on the waterfront in southwest D.C. Keefe first took over the team when he replaced Wes Unseld Jr. on an interim basis in January. Washington announced last week Keefe would continue as coach. The Wizards’ record improved marginally with Keefe at the helm, but Washington still finished with a franchise-record 67 losses. The won-loss record is secondary right now for this rebuilding team. Player development is what the Wizards are focused on. That was a big topic Tuesday.

