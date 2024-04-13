With so many prospects playing well in the minors, Orioles GM has some tricky decisions ahead

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias faces a fascinating challenge in the coming weeks and months. His farm system is overflowing with hitting prospects who look increasingly ready for the major leagues, but finding room for them could be tricky. The Orioles called up infielder Jackson Holliday earlier this week. Triple-A Norfolk still has three players slugging over .700 entering Saturday’s game. Those are outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers and third baseman Coby Mayo.

