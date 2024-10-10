With so many high-priced vets, the Chiefs rely on young players on rookie deals to keep winning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of high-priced veterans on their roster, yet they have been able to keep a talented team around them by consistently hitting in the draft. Three of their offensive starters are on rookie deals, even after losing Rashee Rice to a knee injury and that number is a staggering seven on defense. It’s a group that includes All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, pass rusher George Karlaftis and standout linebacker Nick Bolton. As the Chiefs head into their week off at 5-0 and once again in control of the AFC West, they can thank many of those youngsters for stepping up in times of need.

