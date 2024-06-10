With Shohei Ohtani out of the picture, get ready for what could be a wide open race for AL MVP

Shohei Ohtani won American League MVP honors unanimously twice in the past three years. It’s looking like a more wide open race in 2024. Ohtani is in the National League now, and the door is open for a handful of other AL candidates who are off to terrific starts. One of them is Aaron Judge. He won the award in 2022 by hitting 62 homers. He’s the only player besides Ohtani who has even received a first-place vote for AL MVP since 2021. Juan Soto, Gunnar Henderson and Bobby Witt Jr. are also in the MVP picture early on.

